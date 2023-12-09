BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-09

Female rescue scout team of Kasur wins CERT challenge

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has appreciated the winning team of International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge-2023.

The CERT Challenge was organized at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Total PARCO and ATS Synthetic, to enhance the emergency preparedness of communities. Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) established in all Union Councils of Punjab, universities, other organizations of Pakistan and the region.

A total of 59 CERTs/ Volunteer teams from across Pakistan, including a team from China participated in the three-day challenge. All the teams were provided opportunities to exhibit their Community Action for Disaster Response Skills including Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) management, Light Search & Rescue, Basic Life Support & First Aid, as well as Response to Fire and Water Emergencies.

Female Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) of Government Associate College for Women, Kasur got the first position in the Challenge, while CERT team Gujranwala secured second position and Chahat Scout Team Gujranwala finished third.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said, “Volunteerism is a noble and purposeful passion, we should spend our life under this passion. In case of any emergency situation the timely aid and response makes a difference and impact on the outcome of the situation.”

Terming the volunteers as asset of the country, he praised the excellent work of the rescue team in Turkey's earthquake operations. The acclaim for this service was not only in Republic of Turkey but also internationally, which a matter of pride for all of us, he added.

Addressing the participants CEO Total PARCO Asif and Managing Director Saad Sohail appreciated volunteers’ efforts and Rescue 1122 for saving lives and promoting safety.

Earlier, the Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated all participating teams and especially the Winner teams of the International Volunteer CERTs Challenge 2023. Dr Rizwan Naseer presented a detailed performance of Rescue 1122 in all aspects inception in 2004 to date its transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman Female International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge 2023 Female rescue scout team of Kasur

Comments

1000 characters

Female rescue scout team of Kasur wins CERT challenge

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

145 govt organisations: FBR defines ‘economic transaction’ for maintaining data

SPV 21 seeks govt help to assert its position regarding KE

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

‘Regulatory Sandbox’: SBP issues guidelines

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

Receivables of PSO against PIA reach Rs27.5bn

Read more stories