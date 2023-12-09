Female rescue scout team of Kasur wins CERT challenge

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has appreciated the winning team of International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge-2023.

The CERT Challenge was organized at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Total PARCO and ATS Synthetic, to enhance the emergency preparedness of communities. Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) established in all Union Councils of Punjab, universities, other organizations of Pakistan and the region.

A total of 59 CERTs/ Volunteer teams from across Pakistan, including a team from China participated in the three-day challenge. All the teams were provided opportunities to exhibit their Community Action for Disaster Response Skills including Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) management, Light Search & Rescue, Basic Life Support & First Aid, as well as Response to Fire and Water Emergencies.

Female Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) of Government Associate College for Women, Kasur got the first position in the Challenge, while CERT team Gujranwala secured second position and Chahat Scout Team Gujranwala finished third.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said, “Volunteerism is a noble and purposeful passion, we should spend our life under this passion. In case of any emergency situation the timely aid and response makes a difference and impact on the outcome of the situation.”

Terming the volunteers as asset of the country, he praised the excellent work of the rescue team in Turkey's earthquake operations. The acclaim for this service was not only in Republic of Turkey but also internationally, which a matter of pride for all of us, he added.

Addressing the participants CEO Total PARCO Asif and Managing Director Saad Sohail appreciated volunteers’ efforts and Rescue 1122 for saving lives and promoting safety.

Earlier, the Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated all participating teams and especially the Winner teams of the International Volunteer CERTs Challenge 2023. Dr Rizwan Naseer presented a detailed performance of Rescue 1122 in all aspects inception in 2004 to date its transformation.

