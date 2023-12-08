BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
Win over Windies can be turning point for England: Livingstone

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 12:17pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

England’s six-wicket victory over West Indies in the second one-day international could prove to be a “turning point” for the side, all-rounder Liam Livingstone said.

Looking to put their disappointing 50-overs World Cup title defence behind them, England were beaten in the opener of a three-match series but bounced back with a dominant display in North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday.

“Sometimes you’re better off just letting things flow and relying on your natural ability – it’s something we’ve got truckloads of in that dressing room,” Livingstone told reporters.

“It was going to turn at some point and I feel like Wednesday may be a massive turning point for us. “We’ve played a lot of good cricket over the last two games, and I think this will do the lads a hell of a lot of good.”

Livingstone has played a key role for England in the Caribbean, picking up four wickets, but the 30-year-old has not been as impressive with the bat, scoring only 17 runs.

Asked about his current role in the side, Livingstone, who is normally classed as a batting all-rounder, said: “The most pleasing thing for me now is I feel like I can bowl in a number of different situations and scenarios … “It’s something I’ve worked really hard on for a number of years.

Ex-West Indies star Marlon Samuels banned from cricket for six years

It’s probably not come as naturally to me as what batting has over the last five years.

So it’s nice (to have) that when my batting’s not really in the best place at the moment.“ The third and final ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, before the two sides meet in a five-match Twenty20 series.

