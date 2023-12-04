BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Life & Style

Verizon announces Netflix, Max streaming bundle for customers

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023

Monday it would offer streaming subscriptions to Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery-owned Max platforms as a bundle to its customers.

Verizon “myPlan” subscribers can opt for the ad-supported plans for Netflix and Max for a combined $10 a month starting Thursday.

It is the latest bundle Verizon has added to its ‘myPlan’ package, which allows users to subscribe to services such as Apple Music, Walmart+, Walt Disney’s streaming services, among others, each for $10 a month.

Netflix, Viacom18 among streaming firms set to oppose India broadcasting bill

Telecom providers are increasingly tying up with streaming platforms to make their plans more attractive for consumers, while streamers are looking at these partnerships as ways to attract viewers.

