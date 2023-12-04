Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF chief praises Pakistani authorities for maintaining economic stability

Read here for details.

Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new PTI chairman

Read here for details.

Army prepared to defend territorial integrity of Pakistan: COAS

Read here for details.

Caretaker PM urges developed world to rectify shortfalls in Paris Agreement commitments

Read here for details.

COP28 should deliver with actions, says caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

At least 10 killed, 26 injured in Chilas bus attack: DC Diamer

Read here for details.

Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Read here for details.

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Read here for details.