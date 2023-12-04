BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,295 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 21,937 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 61,691 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 20,555 No Change 0 (0%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 2 and December 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF chief praises Pakistani authorities for maintaining economic stability

Read here for details.

  • Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new PTI chairman

Read here for details.

  • Army prepared to defend territorial integrity of Pakistan: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM urges developed world to rectify shortfalls in Paris Agreement commitments

Read here for details.

  • COP28 should deliver with actions, says caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • At least 10 killed, 26 injured in Chilas bus attack: DC Diamer

Read here for details.

  • Expulsion of illegal Afghans: Three top US officials set to visit country

Read here for details.

  • Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Read here for details.

News briefing

