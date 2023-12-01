Turkiye’s Erdogan offers to host UN climate talks in 2026

DUBAI: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip offered Friday to host the United Nations COP31 climate conference in 2026.

Erdogan’s announcement at this year’s gathering in Dubai puts Turkiye in the race against Australia, which announced its candidacy earlier this year.

“We have announced our candidacy to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in 2026,” Erdogan said.

“I am certain that you, esteemed friends, will provide the essential support in this regard.”

Turkiye in 2021 became the last country among the Group of 20 major economies to ratify the Paris Climate Accords, committing itself to meet the net-zero emissions target by 2053.

COP28: war makes threats of water and food scarcity more severe: Jordan King

The importance of environmental issues soared in Turkiye in the wake of deadly wildfires in 2021 that ravaged large parts of the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

“In pursuit of the net-zero emission target, our decarbonisation roadmaps for the steel, aluminium, cement, and fertiliser industries have been finalised,” Erdogan said.

“We intend to increase the proportion of renewable energy to 69 percent by 2053.”

Reeling from a massive earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in February, Turkiye withdrew from hosting a key UN biodiversity meeting in 2024 in order to focus its resources on reconstruction efforts.