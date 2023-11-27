BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
Nov 27, 2023
Pakistan

Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court

  • A two-member division will take up Nawaz's appeal
BR Web Desk Published 27 Nov, 2023 02:30pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif arrived on Monday before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

A two-member division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will listen to Nawaz’s appeals regarding his conviction in the said cases.

During the last hearing on November 21, the IHC sought arguments from Nawaz’s counsels to present their arguments on November 27 (today) on his appeal in the Avenfield reference.

During the previous hearing, Nawaz’s counsel had said that NAB had failed to provide any evidence and requested the court to hear the appeal on a daily basis.

Background

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

The three-time former prime minister was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC over non-compliance after he went to London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

On October 23, the former prime minister upon his arrival to Pakistan after four years, had moved the IHC to revive appeals against his convictions.

The pleas said that IHC dismissed Nawaz’s appeals for non-compliance in June 2021 due to his prolonged stay in London, arguing that the PML-N supremo never took advantage of the bail granted to him in all the cases.

Parvez Nov 27, 2023 02:46pm
It looks like Justice Amir Farooq of IHC has reserved himself completely to serve Nawaz Sharif / PML-N's wishes......this perception cannot be good for the Pakistani justice system.
