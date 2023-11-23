Business & Finance
J.P.Morgan raises UK’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 0.4%
J.P.Morgan on Wednesday raised UK’s economic growth forecast to 0.4% from 0.2% expected earlier. JPMorgan Chase...
J.P.Morgan on Wednesday raised UK’s economic growth forecast to 0.4% from 0.2% expected earlier.
JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist
The lift in GDP growth forecast came after the British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Wednesday plans to cut the amount that workers pay as contributions to the National Insurance system by 2 percentage points.
Comments