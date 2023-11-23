BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Nov 23, 2023
World

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

GENEVA: The United Nations heralded Wednesday the forthcoming scale-up of malaria vaccination across Africa after a first shipment of doses arrived in Cameroon.

Since 2019, more than two million children have been jabbed in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in a pilot phase, resulting in substantial reductions in severe malaria illness and hospitalisations.

Now the scheme is moving into broader rollout, with 331,200 doses of RTS,S — the first malaria vaccine recommended by the UN’s World Health Organization — landing Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde.

The delivery “signals that scale-up of vaccination against malaria across the highest-risk areas on the African continent will begin shortly”, the WHO, the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the Gavi vaccine alliance said in a joint statement.

UNITED NATIONS malaria Malaria jabs

