BAFL 39.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.77%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 64.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.13%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.85%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.62%)
SSGC 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.24%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.98%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.37%)
BR100 5,938 Increased By 89 (1.52%)
BR30 20,954 Increased By 274.9 (1.33%)
KSE100 58,135 Increased By 763.1 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,340 Increased By 293.9 (1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian rescuers drill halfway towards workers trapped in tunnel

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 10:08am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SILKYARA: Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Rescue workers have drilled through 32 metres (105 feet) of an estimated 60 metres (197 ft) that must be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.

Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel

First images emerged on Tuesday from within the tunnel, showing workers in white and yellow hardhats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

Uttarakhand Indian Himalayas Indian rescuers drill halfway

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rescuers drill halfway towards workers trapped in tunnel

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel, Hamas agree 4-day truce for hostage release and aid into Gaza

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

GIDC collection: Rs341bn remains un-utilised

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

Read more stories