BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.17%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.62%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.68%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
DGKC 65.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.95%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.45%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.99%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.98%)
HUBC 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.58%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.43%)
OGDC 109.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.39%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
PIOC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.75%)
PPL 91.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.67%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.62%)
SNGP 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.78%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.7%)
TPLP 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.41%)
BR100 5,892 Increased By 71 (1.22%)
BR30 20,796 Increased By 196.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 57,653 Increased By 574.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By 166.1 (0.88%)
Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 up over 570pts

  • Analysts attribute bullish trend to reports that a staff-level agreement with the IMF will be inked in coming weeks
BR Web Desk Published 21 Nov, 2023 12:21pm

Bullish momentum was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid improved market sentiments, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped nearly 600 points during the trading session on Tuesday.

At 12:04pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 57,656.48 level, an increase of 578.52 points or 1.01%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed on Tuesday, with the index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

On Monday, the PSX witnessed a range-bound session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 57,077.96, up by only 15 points or 0.03%.

Analysts attributed the bullish trend to reports that a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authorities will be inked in the coming weeks.

Moreover, improved economic indicators including a decline in the current account deficit and a break in the rupee’s depreciation run are also contributing to the positive sentiment.

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $74 million in October 2023, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

On a yearly basis, the CAD was significantly lower, i.e. over 91%, than the $849 million recorded in the same month last year. The decline was attributed to improvement in exports and remittance inflows and a reduction in the import bill.

This is an intra-day update

