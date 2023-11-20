BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Nov 20, 2023
Markets Print 2023-11-20

Prices of essential commodities remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, like vegetables, pulses, fruits, live chicken/meat, sugar and flour and others remained high in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken prices retained high peak in the open market as one-kilogram was available at Rs380-and Rs385, against the price of Rs360 per kilo in the previous week while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs320-350 while hen eggs were at Rs750-800 per dozen in the open market, the survey revealed.

Cow meat was available at Rs1000-900 per kilo while mutton was sold at Rs2200-2500 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables remained sky-rocketed in the open market. Tomato prices also retained high position in the local market as available at Rs150-200 per kilo, which was selling at Rs80 per kilo in the previous week, while price of onion also went up as being sold at Rs100-110 against the price of Rs80 per kilo.

Ginger was available at Rs800-900/kg while garlic was available at Rs350/kg, the survey noted.

Peas was being sold at Rs350-400 and Rs450/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs110/kg Cauliflower at Rs150/kg, turnip at Rs120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/per kg in the retail market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market, as available at Rs160 per kilo against Rs150 per kilo in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs570/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big size white Channa at Rs450 /kg, small size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets.

A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs11,800 in the open market, it added.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen, guava Rs150/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg. Prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pulses meat price Prices of essential commodities

Prices of essential commodities remain high

