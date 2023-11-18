P3A discusses economic growth

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) discussed economic growth, refining project preparation, and development guidelines to align with international standards.

The Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, chaired the 32nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) on Friday.

The meeting discussed sustainable economic growth and focused on refining project preparation, appraisal, and development guidelines to align with international standards, emphasising transparency and efficiency.

The meeting discussed the matters concerning sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives. The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, reflecting the comprehensive approach adopted by the P3A in fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors for national development.

The Environmental and Social Management Systems were highlighted as integral to the PPP projects for upholding sustainability and social responsibility thorough examination of qualified project criteria and regulations aimed to enhance project selection processes. Internal organisational matters were also addressed to streamline processes, optimising P3A’s functioning and reinforcing its role in promoting public-private collaboration.

The planning minister expressed appreciation for the dedication and efforts of the CEO of P3A, Malik Ahmad Khan and his team. Acknowledging their commitment to advancing the national agenda through innovative PPP initiatives, the minister commended their role in driving sustainable development and fostering economic growth.

The 32nd Board of Directors meeting underscored the commitment of the P3A to excellence in governance, transparency, and collaboration for the greater benefit of the nation

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Ministry, Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Finance Division, Amjad Mahmood, and private members of the board.

