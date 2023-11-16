Karachi Safe City Project to be functional from Jan: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home & Prisons Department Brig Haris Nawaz (retd), has announced to make Karachi Safe City Project functional from January next year which will provide a big relief to the citizens of Karachi from street crimes.

The Safe City Project is a must to make Karachi a Safe City. He added that due to the expulsion of illegal immigrants, the crime rate in the city has also come down. Addressing members of SITE Association of Industry, Haris Nawaz said that COAS is concerned on economic issues of the country. Green Pakistan initiative is one of them. In addition, Mines & Mineral need to explore. We have trillion-dollar reserves in various parts of the country such as Quetta, Balochistan, and Sindh.

â€œTo make Karachi a peaceful and business friendly city is my aim. We are making efforts to make Karachi crime-free to the maximum extent. Action is also being taken against drug traffickers in the SITE areaâ€. The police personnel on special duties are also being returned to join the force which will redress the issue of shortage of â€˜Nafriâ€™ in SITE area.â€ the Minister added.

In response to complaints of traffic congestion at Entry/Exit points of SITE, particularly at Nazimabad and Shershah, the Minister issued instructions to clear the road within one week.

On the suggestion of Jawed Bilwani, the Minister advised to call a joint meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and SSPs in the office of the Association in the next week. The Minister assured full cooperation to the members of the Association.

SAI President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, welcoming the Chief Guest, presented a brief introduction of the SITE area. Briefing on SITE Association Fire Station, he requested the Minister to provide sufficient number of staff required to run SITE Association Fire Station on 24 hoursâ€™ basis together with the trained firefighters. He also requested the Minister to share details of training being impacted by the Civil Defense department to the Fire Department staff, for circulation among members of the Association to benefit.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh thanked the Minister for sparing time for the meeting and suggested a system of check & balance and also stressed the need to widely publicize the same to ensure continuity of policies.

Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala drew the attention of the Minister towards unfriendly business atmosphere and in particular, highlighted the power & gas tariff issues. He said that the electricity tariff is touching 62/- per unit and gas prices have increased by 130 pc. He remarked that in the present scenario, we are left with no option but to cut the number of employed labour, which will lead to unemployment and thus, street crimes.

Former President & Chairman of Law & Order sub-committee of the Association Abdul Hadi on this occasion gave detailed briefing on law & order related issues of the area which included increase in crime rate in SITE area during past one year, non-functioning of 50pc security cameras installed at various locations in SITE, FIR lodging, appointment of SP SITE, the menace of drugs availability in SITE, vigilance at Police Stations through CCTV as per past practice, need to deploy fresh personnel in police stations, removal of encroachments etc. He gave an introduction of SITE Self Security System, guardsâ€™ deployments and security walls & pickets made in SITE area under the system and stressed the need of taking pre-incident steps to curb crimes.

Former Chairman SITE Association and Immediate Past President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Tariq Yousuf on this occasion suggested to provide social security remove encroachments and improve infrastructure to control crimes in the area.

Former President Jawed Bilwani on this occasion stressed the need of making a system of automatic FIR lodging through digital means and punishment over heavy vehicles parking on main roads. He was confident that the interim government can do this job very well. He said that law & order issues arise when joblessness increases. Govt. should facilitate running of industries round the clock without hurdles. He requested the Minister to arrange for a Driving License renewal camp for the industrial workers in the premises of the Association, to which the Minister assured to organize soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023