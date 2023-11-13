BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi here on Sunday said President Dr Arif Alvi should represent all political parties in accordance with the law and the Constitution for fostering unity in the country.

Talking to media, Solangi said the President’s role was not limited to one party, urging him to speak on behalf of all the political parties.

He said if President Alvi continued to speak for one political party, it would undermine his own credibility.

President Alvi conveys PTI’s concerns of political victimisation to PM Kakar

when asked, he said the country would be governed by the elected representatives, adding adherence to the Constitution should be a collective commitment.

Highlighting the essence of democracy as a platform for dialogue, Solangi dismissed concerns over complaints and grievances, stating that every party and individual had the right to voice their concerns at appropriate forums including courts and the election commission.

As regards the upcoming elections, Solangi pledged the caretaker government’s full cooperation and assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

He commended the competence and the sense of responsibility showed by the current ECP management, noting that they were adhered to the action plan outlined for the elections.

In response to a question, the minister said that every crisis had a solution. The people of Pakistan will determine the country’s future course on February 8, 2024, a date slated for the elections, he added.

Solangi, in response to another query, said that all institutions were functioning freely.

