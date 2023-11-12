BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
‘Spotlight Day’ on Pakistan’s AMA scheme held

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

KARACHI: Organised by the World Economic Forum’s EDISON Alliance, in partnership with the Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG), a ‘Spotlight Day’ on Pakistan’s AMA Scheme took place on November 7, 2023.

The event, “Bridging the Financial Inclusion Gap in Pakistan,” brought together key figures from prominent government offices and private sector entities, including Fortune 500 companies, to commemorate the triumph of “Financial Inclusion and Women Empowerment” in Pakistan.

Regulated by SBP and PTA, the AMA initiative has been developed to provide essential financial services to underserved and un-banked populations. Powered by VRG, this “Banking the Un-banked” Scheme, in collaboration with the WEF’s EDISON Alliance is in alignment with Pakistan’s ‘National Financial Inclusion Strategy’ (NFIS) which champions financial inclusion, women’s empowerment, and community upliftment, drive both economic and social progress within Pakistan.

Lauding the dedication of the AMA Scheme initiative to promote Digital Financial inclusion in Pakistan, Claude Dyer, Head of WEF’s EDISON Alliance thanked Zarrar Sehgal, Chairman Pathfinder Group and VRG, for their successful collaboration and expressed wholehearted support for future initiatives from Pakistan, in order to achieve 1 BILLION LIVES challenge & VRG’s commitment towards 35 Million new digital banking accounts in Pakistan by 2025.

