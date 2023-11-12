BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-12

Japanese rubber futures up

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

SINGAPORE; Japanese rubber futures rose to a two-week high on Friday, buoyed by a softer yen and yuan, although deflationary indicators in China limited the gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was up 2.2 yen, or 0.8%, at 264.7 yen ($1.75) per kg at closing.

The benchmark contract rose 2.4% this week, recording its steepest weekly gain since the week ended Oct. 13. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 180 yuan, or 1.3%, at 14,330 yuan ($1,965.03) per metric ton.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.24%. China’s yuan weakened to a one-week low as the dollar firmed and on rising market expectations of imminent monetary easing. The Japanese yen last traded flat but stood at a one-year low at 151.38 yen per dollar.

Traders see the 150 threshold as a potential trigger for Japanese authorities to intervene in the currency market. A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable for buyers holding foreign currency.

China’s consumer prices swung lower in October, as key gauges of domestic demand pointed to weakness not seen since the pandemic, while factory-gate deflation deepened, casting doubts over prospects of recovery.

Nissan Motor and Honda Motor said they expect higher profits this year than forecasted, a sign of how Japan’s automakers are benefitting from the weak yen and sales recovery.

Asian stocks fell to their lowest in a week on Friday, while the dollar was steady as elevated Treasury yields weighed on sentiment after hawkish comments from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for December delivery last traded at 148.1 US cents per kg, up 0.1%.

Yuan Yen Shanghai Futures Exchange foreign currency rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures up

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Planned party conventions: PTI accuses govts of denying it level playing field

Power minister to visit Iran next week

Foreigners’ repatriation: Cabinet informed about ‘complaints’ against LEAs

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Read more stories