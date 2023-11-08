BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:31pm

NEW DELHI: New Zealand, Afghanistan and Pakistan remain in the race for the final spot in the World Cup semi-finals with one match left for each of the three teams.

Table-toppers India, South Africa and Australia have already booked their place in the final-four of the 10-team tournament.

AFP Sport takes a look at qualification scenarios needed to become the fourth semi-finalist.

New Zealand

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.398

Remaining match: v Sri Lanka (in Bengaluru on Thursday)

Runners-up in the previous two editions, New Zealand’s semi-final hopes hang in the balance after four successive defeats.

Victory against Sri Lanka and defeats for Pakistan and Afghanistan will take them clear on 10 points and into the semis.

Fakhar Zaman keeps Pakistan alive at World Cup in rain-hit triumph

A rain threat looms over their final league encounter in Bengaluru and if points with Sri Lanka are shared then a win for either Pakistan or Afghanistan will end their bid.

New Zealand boast a better net run-rate than both Pakistan and Afghanistan which could end up being the clinching factor.

Pakistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.036

Remaining match: v England (in Kolkata on Saturday)

The 1992 champions need to beat England and hope New Zealand and Afghanistan lose to make the semi-finals with 10 points.

But if New Zealand win against Sri Lanka then Pakistan will need to beat England by a big margin of around 100 runs to improve their net run-rate.

They have the advantage of playing the last of the three teams, so will know exactly what they need to get into the semis.

Afghanistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: -0.338

Remaining match: v South Africa (in Ahmedabad on Friday)

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

The giant-killers need to win their remaining match and hope Pakistan and New Zealand lose their games for a clear entry into the semis.

If they beat South Africa while Pakistan as well as New Zealand also both win their final matches then all three teams will be tied on 10 points and net run-rate will come into play.

Afghanistan have the worst run-rate (in negative) among the three teams.

Pakistan New Zealand Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

