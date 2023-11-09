BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
World

Israel's military spokesperson says Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 12:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza as thousands of residents have moved south, Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing on Wednesday.

"We saw 50,000 Gazans move from the northern Gaza Strip to the south. They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Israel steps up aggression, pressure grows as Gaza death toll approaches 10,000

"Hamas has lost control and is continuing to lose control in the north."

Hagari added that there would be no ceasefire but Israel has been allowing for humanitarian pauses at specific times to allow for residents to relocate south.

