BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.18%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.13%)
DGKC 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.32%)
HBL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
HUBC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.47%)
OGDC 101.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 106.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.25%)
PPL 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.47%)
PRL 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.91%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.24%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.45%)
UNITY 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,466 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 18,975 Decreased By -144.7 (-0.76%)
KSE100 53,754 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,992 Decreased By -6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Smith out as Afghanistan bat in World Cup clash

AFP Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 01:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Star batsman Steve Smith was left out of Australia’s side for their World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Smith revealed Monday he had been suffering from vertigo and appeared to struggle in the nets.

The 34-year-old former Australia captain warmed up on the Wankhede Stadium outfield before the toss on Tuesday but was left out of the five-time champions’ playing XI as was Cameron Green.

All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were recalled after they missed the win over England last time out.

Marsh recently rejoined the squad from Australia following the death of his grandfather, while Maxwell was passed fit after suffering a concussion when falling off the back of a golf buggy.

Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

Victory in their penultimate pool match will guarantee Australia a semi-final spot.

Afghanistan, the surprise package of the tournament, have won four of their seven games so far.

They remain in semi-final contention as well, having defeated reigning champions England as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 1992 and 1996 title-winners.

Afghanistan made one change to the team that beat the Netherlands by seven wickets, with Naveen-ul-Haq replacing fellow paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

David Warner ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 AFGHANISTAN VS AUSTRALIA ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Smith out as Afghanistan bat in World Cup clash

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

After hitting new highs, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

India’s top court tells states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Bus torched as Bangladesh set to declare new minimum wage

Centre doubts ability of provinces to run Discos credibly

Read more stories