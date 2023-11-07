BAFL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
BIPL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
DGKC 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.67%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.3%)
HUBC 106.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.2%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.83%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.54%)
PIOC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.92%)
PPL 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.12%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.95%)
TRG 73.83 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.6%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,530 Increased By 33.3 (0.61%)
BR30 19,250 Increased By 130.4 (0.68%)
KSE100 54,249 Increased By 388.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 18,158 Increased By 160.4 (0.89%)
Indian shares set to open marginally higher

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 09:58am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to extend gains on Tuesday after rising for three sessions in a row, following the US Federal Reserve’s rate pause and improving rate outlook.

India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.08% at 19,462.50 as of 7:57 a.m. IST, over 50 points above the benchmark Nifty 50’s Monday close of 19,411.75.

Wall Street equities rose overnight, with recent jobs and productivity data heightening hops that the Fed will not hike rates any further.

Asian markets declined, ahead of trade data from China and rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Since the Fed’s rate pause on Nov. 1, the blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex have risen over 2% each in three sessions. “We expect the market to remain positive, ahead of Diwali festival over the weekend,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian shares extend gains on easing US rate concerns

Meanwhile Fitch Ratings raised India’s medium-term potential GDP growth estimates by 70 basis points from 5.5% to 6.2%, the highest among emerging market (EM) peers.

Separately, Morgan Stanley also said on Monday that the strong run in Indian equities can continue further due to better growth prospects, relative to other emerging market (EM) peers.

Foreign institutional investors, however, remained net sellers on Monday, extending their selling streak to the ninth session and offloading 5.49 billion rupees ($65.98 million)of shares on a net basis.

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 5.96 billion rupees.

Indian shares

