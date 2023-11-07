BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-07

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 06, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp.     03-11-2023
OP-2              Maersk         Load           Trans Maritime     29-10-2023
                  Tacoma         Furnace Oil    Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Bow            Disc           Gac Pakistan       05-11-2023
                  Hercules       Chemical       Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Sea Delta      Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           05-11-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3           Rui Ning 8     Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistic           05-11-2023
B-4               Centurion      Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      02-11-2023
                  Lucilla                       Agency
B-5               Odelmar        Disc           Sea Trade          17-10-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Chang          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      31-10-2023
                  Hang                          Agency
                  Run Hai
B-11/B-12         Magnum         Disc           Ocean Services     02-11-2023
                  Energy         Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Beks           Disc           East Wind
                  Nazik          Wheat          Shipping           06-11-2023
                                                Company
B-14/B-15         Sino           Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Ocean          Cargo          Logistic           04-11-2023
B-16/B-17         Altus          Disc Wheat     North Star         24-10-2023
                                 in Bulk        International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Ashico         Load Rice      Ocean World        01-11-2023
                  Victoria                      Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Xing           Disc           Sea Trade          27-10-2023
                  Zhi Hai        Chickpeas      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2         Kiel           Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        05-11-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Sofia          Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        05-11-2023
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan        06-11-2023     Disc Crude                 Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Bow Hercules      06-11-2023     Disc. Chemical                  Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Kiel Express      06-11-2023     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
                                 Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Olympia           06-11-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Independent       06-11-2023     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit
Msc Jemima        06-11-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Safeen Prize      07-11-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
Singapore         07-11-2023     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Mick              08-11-2023     D/496 General                  Bulk Shipping
                                 Cargo                                 Agency
Champ Star        08-11-2023     D/56647 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Thrasyvoulos V    08-11-2023     L/59150 Clinkers               Bulk Shipping
                                                                       Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bow Platinum      06-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
Fairchem
Success           06-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
Cosco
Thailand          06-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Summer Sky        06-11-2023     Rock Phosphate                             -
Kurushima         06-11-2023     General Cargo                              -
Cma Cgm
Gemini            06-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal Sea     Oct. 30, 2023
                  Mohammed                      Service
MW-2              Discovery      Wheat          North Star      Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mega-I         Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Olympia        Container      Cosco Ship      Nov. 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Nov. 05, 2023
                  Rafaela
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               AAI            Wheat          Bulk            Nov. 01, 2023
                  Evolution                     Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Adam           LNG            GAC             Nov. 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            Merchant          Nov. 04, 23
                                                M. Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Energy
Achilles          Gasoline       Alpine                         Nov. 06, 2023
Olympia           Container      Cosco Shipping                          -do-
Maersk
Nayassa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Rafaela       Container      MSC PAK                        Nov. 06, 2023
AAI Evolution     Wheat          Bulk Shipping                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Prestige          Gas oil        GAC                            Nov. 06, 2023
MSC Silvia        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
ScPigasus         Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Southern
Wolf              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Bellini           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Hoanh Son         Canola         Alpine                                  -do-
Planet            Seed
Sun Flower        Rice           Asia Marine                             -do-
Pan Fortune       Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Sea Bulk          Sun Flower     Ocean Service                           -do-
Mandarin
River             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
APL California
River             Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Clipper Fair      Steel Coil     Sea Hawk                                -do-
Ayati             Cement         Crystal Sea                             -do-
                                 Service
Hafnia
Excellence        Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Silver Eleanor    Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Southern
Robin             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Lucky River       Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Ullswater         LPG            M. International                        -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Boston            Container      GAC                            Nov. 06, 2023
MSC Nassau        Container      MSC PAK                        Nov. 07, 2023
MSC Jemima        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC
Madeleine         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

