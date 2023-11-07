Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 06, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 03-11-2023 OP-2 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023 Tacoma Furnace Oil Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Bow Disc Gac Pakistan 05-11-2023 Hercules Chemical Pvt. Ltd B-1 Sea Delta Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 05-11-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-2/B-3 Rui Ning 8 Disc General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic 05-11-2023 B-4 Centurion Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 02-11-2023 Lucilla Agency B-5 Odelmar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-10/B-11 Chang Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 31-10-2023 Hang Agency Run Hai B-11/B-12 Magnum Disc Ocean Services 02-11-2023 Energy Wheat Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Beks Disc East Wind Nazik Wheat Shipping 06-11-2023 Company B-14/B-15 Sino Disc General Legend Shipping & Ocean Cargo Logistic 04-11-2023 B-16/B-17 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023 in Bulk International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Ashico Load Rice Ocean World 01-11-2023 Victoria Pvt. Ltd B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Xing Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023 Zhi Hai Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3/2 Kiel Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 05-11-2023 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Sofia Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 05-11-2023 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Mardan 06-11-2023 Disc Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Bow Hercules 06-11-2023 Disc. Chemical Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Kiel Express 06-11-2023 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Olympia 06-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Independent 06-11-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Spirit Msc Jemima 06-11-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Safeen Prize 07-11-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Singapore 07-11-2023 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Mick 08-11-2023 D/496 General Bulk Shipping Cargo Agency Champ Star 08-11-2023 D/56647 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Thrasyvoulos V 08-11-2023 L/59150 Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bow Platinum 06-11-2023 Tanker - Fairchem Success 06-11-2023 Tanker - Cosco Thailand 06-11-2023 Container Ship - Summer Sky 06-11-2023 Rock Phosphate - Kurushima 06-11-2023 General Cargo - Cma Cgm Gemini 06-11-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 30, 2023 Mohammed Service MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mega-I Palm oil Alpine Nov. 05, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Olympia Container Cosco Ship Nov. 05, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Nov. 05, 2023 Rafaela ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP AAI Wheat Bulk Nov. 01, 2023 Evolution Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Adam LNG GAC Nov. 05, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG Merchant Nov. 04, 23 M. Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Energy Achilles Gasoline Alpine Nov. 06, 2023 Olympia Container Cosco Shipping -do- Maersk Nayassa Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Rafaela Container MSC PAK Nov. 06, 2023 AAI Evolution Wheat Bulk Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hafnia Prestige Gas oil GAC Nov. 06, 2023 MSC Silvia Container MSC PAK -do- ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do- Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do- Hoanh Son Canola Alpine -do- Planet Seed Sun Flower Rice Asia Marine -do- Pan Fortune Steel Coil GAC -do- Sea Bulk Sun Flower Ocean Service -do- Mandarin River Rice East Wind -do- APL California River Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Clipper Fair Steel Coil Sea Hawk -do- Ayati Cement Crystal Sea -do- Service Hafnia Excellence Gas oil GAC -do- Silver Eleanor Palm oil Alpine -do- Southern Robin Palm oil Alpine -do- Lucky River Rice East Wind -do- Ullswater LPG M. International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Boston Container GAC Nov. 06, 2023 MSC Nassau Container MSC PAK Nov. 07, 2023 MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Madeleine Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

