KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 06, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 03-11-2023
OP-2 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023
Tacoma Furnace Oil Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Bow Disc Gac Pakistan 05-11-2023
Hercules Chemical Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Sea Delta Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 05-11-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3 Rui Ning 8 Disc General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic 05-11-2023
B-4 Centurion Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 02-11-2023
Lucilla Agency
B-5 Odelmar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-10/B-11 Chang Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 31-10-2023
Hang Agency
Run Hai
B-11/B-12 Magnum Disc Ocean Services 02-11-2023
Energy Wheat Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Beks Disc East Wind
Nazik Wheat Shipping 06-11-2023
Company
B-14/B-15 Sino Disc General Legend Shipping &
Ocean Cargo Logistic 04-11-2023
B-16/B-17 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023
in Bulk International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Ashico Load Rice Ocean World 01-11-2023
Victoria Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Xing Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023
Zhi Hai Chickpeas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2 Kiel Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 05-11-2023
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Sofia Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 05-11-2023
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan 06-11-2023 Disc Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Bow Hercules 06-11-2023 Disc. Chemical Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Kiel Express 06-11-2023 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Olympia 06-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Independent 06-11-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Spirit
Msc Jemima 06-11-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Safeen Prize 07-11-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Singapore 07-11-2023 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Mick 08-11-2023 D/496 General Bulk Shipping
Cargo Agency
Champ Star 08-11-2023 D/56647 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Thrasyvoulos V 08-11-2023 L/59150 Clinkers Bulk Shipping
Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bow Platinum 06-11-2023 Tanker -
Fairchem
Success 06-11-2023 Tanker -
Cosco
Thailand 06-11-2023 Container Ship -
Summer Sky 06-11-2023 Rock Phosphate -
Kurushima 06-11-2023 General Cargo -
Cma Cgm
Gemini 06-11-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 30, 2023
Mohammed Service
MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Mega-I Palm oil Alpine Nov. 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Olympia Container Cosco Ship Nov. 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Nov. 05, 2023
Rafaela
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP AAI Wheat Bulk Nov. 01, 2023
Evolution Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Adam LNG GAC Nov. 05, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG Merchant Nov. 04, 23
M. Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Energy
Achilles Gasoline Alpine Nov. 06, 2023
Olympia Container Cosco Shipping -do-
Maersk
Nayassa Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Rafaela Container MSC PAK Nov. 06, 2023
AAI Evolution Wheat Bulk Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Prestige Gas oil GAC Nov. 06, 2023
MSC Silvia Container MSC PAK -do-
ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Southern
Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do-
Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do-
Hoanh Son Canola Alpine -do-
Planet Seed
Sun Flower Rice Asia Marine -do-
Pan Fortune Steel Coil GAC -do-
Sea Bulk Sun Flower Ocean Service -do-
Mandarin
River Rice East Wind -do-
APL California
River Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Clipper Fair Steel Coil Sea Hawk -do-
Ayati Cement Crystal Sea -do-
Service
Hafnia
Excellence Gas oil GAC -do-
Silver Eleanor Palm oil Alpine -do-
Southern
Robin Palm oil Alpine -do-
Lucky River Rice East Wind -do-
Ullswater LPG M. International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Boston Container GAC Nov. 06, 2023
MSC Nassau Container MSC PAK Nov. 07, 2023
MSC Jemima Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC
Madeleine Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Comments