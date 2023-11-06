BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
BIPL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (6.52%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
DFML 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.33%)
DGKC 60.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5.05%)
FABL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.13%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.17%)
HUBC 103.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.41%)
OGDC 100.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.5%)
PAEL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.8%)
PIOC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.75%)
PPL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.33%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,471 Increased By 49.1 (0.9%)
BR30 19,038 Increased By 181.4 (0.96%)
KSE100 53,563 Increased By 439.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 17,910 Increased By 106 (0.6%)
Nov 06, 2023
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 10:00am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set for a strong open on Monday, tracking Asian peers as markets priced in earlier interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe.

India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.84% at 19,451 as of 8:00 a.m. IST, over 200 points above the benchmark Nifty 50’s Friday close of 19,230.60.

Asian markets advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining nearly 1.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.48% to 32,793,74, its highest since Sept. 21.

Wall Street equities rallied on Friday, while US 10-year Treasury yields fell to five-week lows after data showed that US jobs growth slowed more than expected in October.

The Fed’s rate pause on Nov. 1 had spurred a global market rally.

The odds of a 25 basis points rate cut by June 2024 rose to 81%, the CME FedWatch tool showed, and markets imply around an 80% probability the European Central Bank will be cutting rates by April.

Fed rate pause powers Indian shares to weekly gains

India’s blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped a two-week losing streak on Friday, rising nearly 1% for the week.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Friday, offloading 124.3 million rupees ($1.5 million) of shares on a net basis.

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 4.03 billion rupees.

