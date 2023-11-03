BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 10:50am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

ABU DHABI: Gulf Arab power the United Arab Emirates warned on Friday that there was a real risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, adding that it was working “relentlessly” to secure a humanitarian ceasefire.

“As we continue working to stop this war we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point,” Noura al-Kaabi, a minister of state for foreign affairs, told a policy conference in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

UAE says it plans to treat 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza

“The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that Hamas groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence.”

