Nov 03, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-11-03

Postage stamp launched: 75th anniversary of Pak-Netherlands ties

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henry de Vries, on Thursday, launched a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the special design of the stamp symbolizes the longstanding friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The unique edition postage stamp has been designed by a celebrated Pakistani visual artist, Aisha Khalid, who is regarded as a pioneer in the new miniature global movement emerging from Pakistan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral cooperation has continued to grow in diverse sectors, including political, trade and investment, science and technology, education, water management, climate change and cooperation at multilateral institutions.

The Netherlands is the second-largest trade destination for Pakistan’s exports to the European Union, it added.

EU Foreign Secretary Pakistan Netherlands relations postage stamp Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi

