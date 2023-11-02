German unemployment rises more than expected in October

BERLIN: German unemployment rose more than expected in October, Labour Office figures showed on Thursday, showing some cracks in what has been a very resilient labour market.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work increased by 30,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.678 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the total to rise by 15,000.

“For a good year now, the German economy has more or less been treading water,” said Andrea Nahles, chairwoman of the Federal Employment Agency, noting that this was taking its toll on the labour market.

UK unemployment rises as wage growth hits record high

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate grew to 5.8% from 5.7% in September.

In October, there were 749,000 job openings, 98,000 fewer than a year ago, the Federal Labour Office said, noting a slowdown in labour demand.