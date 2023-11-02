BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-02

Eviction of illegal foreign nationals begins in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

LAHORE: After the expiry of October 31 deadline, the authorities across Punjab have started operation to deport the illegal foreign nationals including Afghans.

The interior ministry for the first time in the country’s history has issued instructions to all provinces to deport illegal foreigners under the Foreign Act 1946. Pursuant to above directions, all the provincial authorities have initiated a nationwide operation to deport the illegal foreign nationals including Afghans after the expiry of deadline. The caretaker government had already warned of strict legal action if any Pakistani is found to be involved in harbouring illegal foreign nationals.

As per sources, the repatriation plan will apply to all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. No country or nationality will be taken into account in the application of the plan.

According to the sources, the security forces have completed the process of identifying illegal Afghans by mapping and geo-fencing. Identification process of two hundred thousand illegal foreigners residing in Sindh has been completed. As many as 300,000 Afghan citizens residing illegally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be shifted to detention centres if they will not leave voluntarily.

In Punjab and Balochistan, operation has also been started to deport illegal Afghans and their data is being checked by scanning, the sources added.

The sources claimed that 140,322 undocumented foreigners have so far voluntarily left Pakistan.

The interior ministry has also set up a helpline for complaints regarding the eviction of illegally staying foreigners. Foreign nationals can lodge any complaint regarding evacuation on these telephone numbers as well as people can also report information about illegal aliens at these numbers 051-111367226 and 051-9211685.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Afghans Illegal foreign nationals

Comments

1000 characters

Eviction of illegal foreign nationals begins in Punjab

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories