Eviction of illegal foreign nationals begins in Punjab

LAHORE: After the expiry of October 31 deadline, the authorities across Punjab have started operation to deport the illegal foreign nationals including Afghans.

The interior ministry for the first time in the country’s history has issued instructions to all provinces to deport illegal foreigners under the Foreign Act 1946. Pursuant to above directions, all the provincial authorities have initiated a nationwide operation to deport the illegal foreign nationals including Afghans after the expiry of deadline. The caretaker government had already warned of strict legal action if any Pakistani is found to be involved in harbouring illegal foreign nationals.

As per sources, the repatriation plan will apply to all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. No country or nationality will be taken into account in the application of the plan.

According to the sources, the security forces have completed the process of identifying illegal Afghans by mapping and geo-fencing. Identification process of two hundred thousand illegal foreigners residing in Sindh has been completed. As many as 300,000 Afghan citizens residing illegally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be shifted to detention centres if they will not leave voluntarily.

In Punjab and Balochistan, operation has also been started to deport illegal Afghans and their data is being checked by scanning, the sources added.

The sources claimed that 140,322 undocumented foreigners have so far voluntarily left Pakistan.

The interior ministry has also set up a helpline for complaints regarding the eviction of illegally staying foreigners. Foreign nationals can lodge any complaint regarding evacuation on these telephone numbers as well as people can also report information about illegal aliens at these numbers 051-111367226 and 051-9211685.

