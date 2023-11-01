BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.36%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 54.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.15%)
FABL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.21%)
HBL 95.40 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.97%)
HUBC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.52%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
OGDC 100.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.31%)
PAEL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.14%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
PIOC 104.51 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.07%)
PPL 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.58%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 51.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.08%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 73.18 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (5.05%)
UNITY 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By 51.1 (0.97%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 251 (1.37%)
KSE100 52,371 Increased By 450.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,922 Increased By 140 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens ahead of mid-term budget, Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 12:46pm

JOHANNESBURG: The rand was weaker in early trade on Wednesday ahead of South Africa’s mid-term budget statement and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.

At 0727 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7300 against the dollar , about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.04% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will at 1200 GMT present to parliament the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and make emergency changes to spending.

“Investors will be watching Godongwana’s MTBPS address closely today to see how he juggles declining revenue against expenditure and what the country’s debt-to-GDP is projected to be,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The rand has been surprisingly resilient in the run-up to the MTBPS, he added in a note.

South Africa’s rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budget

South Africa will need to curb expenditure and see higher revenues for the rest of the year to achieve its fiscal estimates, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

“Markets are wary that in a low growth environment with high, and rising, bond yields this becomes more difficult,” Bishop said. Global markets will look to the Fed’s interest rate decision later in the day for guidance on the world’s biggest economy.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index traded around 0.36% weaker early in the day.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 3.5 basis points to 10.710%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens ahead of mid-term budget, Fed rate decision

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Read more stories