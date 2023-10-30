BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
BIPL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.35%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.39%)
CNERGY 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
DFML 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.5%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
FFL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.75%)
HBL 94.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.71%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.34%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
MLCF 35.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.15%)
PRL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.26%)
SNGP 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.69%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
TRG 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.42%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By 42.8 (0.83%)
BR30 18,121 Increased By 117.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 51,354 Increased By 410.1 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,623 Increased By 125.3 (0.72%)
South Africa’s rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budget

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2023 01:08pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the government’s mid-term budget statement.

At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7900 against the dollar, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close. Meanwhile, the dollar edged down 0.08% against a basket of global currencies.

South Africa’s finance minister Enoch Godongwana will on Wednesday table in parliament the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending.

The rand’s appreciation in recent days is surprising given that Godongwana will likely highlight the deterioration of South Africa’s fiscal position, analysts at ETM said.

South African rand slightly stronger against muted dollar

The currency could be drawing strength from more hawkish talk from the South African Reserve Bank, which has left the prospect of another rate hike on the table, they said.

“The broader picture remains worrisome, with all eyes turning to the MTBPS to determine if the government has the appetite to implement urgently needed structural reforms,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Central bank data on Monday showed that South Africa’s credit growth had risen to 4.60% in September from 4.39% in August, and that M3 money supply growth was at 7.67% in September, down from 8.53% the previous month.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond fell slightly in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points at 10.685%.

South African rand

