PM says youth ‘our most valuable asset’

LAHORE: The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Tuesday the government has undertaken various initiatives to tap into our economic potential and empower the youth.

While addressing the first convocation of the Institute of Art and Culture, here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan needs skills, creativity and leadership of the youth to move the economy forward. “We need passion, innovation and commitment of youth for social justice and their determination to make a positive impact on society to fulfil the dreams of our forefathers,” he said.

Terming the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer project, he said this project holds the potential to transform our economy. However, he said we also have to look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

He said the youth of Pakistan is our most valuable asset and the young minds of Pakistan are eager and enthusiastic to contribute to the country’s development. He also said education sector in Pakistan has played a vital role in driving economic development and shaping the country’s future.

He also advised the passing out graduates to equip themselves to face challenges and opportunities and make the nation proud for the future of Pakistan.

The PM also awarded degree and medals among the passed out graduates. Earlier, the caretaker PM while addressing a special meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Lahore assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

During the meeting, the PM was informed by the caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi that the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore is the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab.

He was told by him that the provincial government had so far paid back the inherited debt of Rs629 and had allocated additional funds of Rs76 for the agriculture sector.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on different projects including Southern part of Lahore Ring Road (SL-3), Gujranwala-Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and the newly constructed bridge at Shahdara in Lahore.

The PM appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government for the successful operations of the law enforcement agencies in the Katcha area.

During the meeting, development initiatives in the villages and the steps for the promotion of cultural tourism were highlighted.

The Prime Minister was briefed regarding the policy of issuing NOC in three days to double the number of nurses in Punjab and provide them with job opportunities abroad.

Moreover, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq at Governor House on Tuesday in which matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The PM on this occasion expressed satisfaction over ongoing development projects in Punjab.

The governor highlighted the less annual funding of Higher Education Commission (HEC) towards universities in Punjab and apprised that universities are facing loss because of this. He appealed to the Prime Minister for help in improvement of financial matters and enhancement of universities funding.

Furthermore, the caretaker PM visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and paid his respects.

The PM offered “Fateha”. He said the Muslims of the subcontinent made collective efforts to realise the dream of Allama Iqbal. “However, Allama Iqbal’s dream will be truly realised when we as a nation will strive for the better future of the country,” he remarked.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday was apprised that 70 percent construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara, was completed.

During a briefing on his visit to the site, the caretaker prime minister was apprised that Imamia Colony flyover was being constructed over Lahore-Faisalabad railway line. It was 18-month project which would be completed with the cooperation of the provincial government in six and half months till December 2023.

The PM lauded efforts of the provincial government for accelerating pace of the construction work on different development projects.

