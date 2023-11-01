BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Aid to Gaza Strip: FM, Jordanian deputy PM discuss ways for delivery

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi have discussed ways to intensify targeted efforts to ensure the protection of civilians and the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a telephone conversation, the two foreign ministers stressed the necessity of stopping the raging war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe that, “if it continues, will push the entire region into the abyss.”

It added that the two ministers also discussed ways to intensify targeted efforts to ensure the protection of civilians, the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and adherence to the rules of international humanitarian law.

“The two ministers also stressed the importance of the resolution presented by Jordan and adopted by the UN General Assembly on Friday, on the necessity of stopping the war, ensuring the protection of civilians, adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations, and the necessity of building on it,” it added.

