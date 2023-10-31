BAFL 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
DGKC 54.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.82%)
FABL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.49 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 82.62 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.46%)
PRL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.06%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.93%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,289 Increased By 56.9 (1.09%)
BR30 18,283 Increased By 141.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,966 Increased By 482.7 (0.94%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 163.9 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX mixed; stocks fall as China manufacturing activity disappoints

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 10:40am

Emerging Asian currencies were broadly mixed in cautious trading on Tuesday, while China’s equity markets weakened along with other Asian markets after a survey showed manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in the world’s second largest economy.

Investors were awaiting the outcome of the Federal Open Markets Committee’s (FOMC) two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, as it could set the tone for markets globally.

Shanghai’s benchmark index fell 0.4%, while the yuan currency eased 0.1%.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion and consistent with only very slow overall economic growth.

“The PMI numbers suggest that the economy is still struggling despite the better-than-expected 3Q23 GDP figures reported recently,” ING analysts wrote in a note.

It made discouraging reading for China’s Asian trading partners. An upsurge in oil prices due to the conflict in Gaza also fuelled inflationary pressures among economies in the region while adding to their import bills.

Shares in South Korea fell 1.2% to hit a 10-month low, leaving it set for a third consecutive monthly decline.

Asian currencies edge higher

Equities in Manila and Jakarta fell 0.7% each.

Taipei shares fell 0.7%, on track for a third monthly decline.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht eased as much as 0.5% to 36.090 per dollar at 0419 GMT. Bangkok stocks were down 0.5%, and set for a second consecutive monthly decline.

Turning to Wednesday’s US rate decision, most expectations are for the Fed funds target rate to be left unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, but the risk of a hike was enough to keep dollar sellers at bay.

“The market is not too keen to sell dollar ahead of the FOMC meeting considering that recent US Q3 GDP was strong, and consumer spending has been robust,” Wei-Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank said.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of greenback against six major rivals, strengthened 0.3% to 106.391.

Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX mixed; stocks fall as China manufacturing activity disappoints

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories