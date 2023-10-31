PM arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived in Lahore on a two-day official visit.

He was warmly welcomed at Lahore Airport by Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Also in attendance were Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, CCPO, Commissioner of Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner and others.

During the two-day visit in Lahore, the Prime Minister will meet the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences and participate in a special session with them.

The Prime Minister will also meet the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He will hold the meeting and review the southern part of Lahore Ring Road and the Shahdara Flyover. He will also visit Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Earlier, the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Former Justice Maqbool Baqir made a visit to Lahore. He was graciously received at Lahore Airport by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023