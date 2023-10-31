BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Role of business community lauded

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2023 05:26am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister Murtaza Solangi, on Monday, said that the business community is playing a key role in the development of economy.

He said this while talking to officials of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

In the meeting, other important issues including the promotion of business activities in the country were discussed.

Solangi said that the caretaker government will provide all kinds of support to the ICCI. He said that with the support of the Chamber, all possible cooperation will be done to solve the important problems of the business community. He said that the economy is strengthened only through business and investment. National development is possible only with the prosperity of the business class.

