‘Investors are getting facilities through SIFC’

LAHORE: Pakistan is providing foreign investment facilities in various sectors through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Dutch companies must bring more investment here, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, said.

“Pakistan is offering favorable business opportunities to international companies in various sectors,” the governor said during a meeting with the Honorary Consul for Netherlands Asma Hamid in Lahore, who called on him here at Governor House. In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral cooperation and the situation in Palestine were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the exchange of trade, educational and cultural delegations between Pakistan and the Netherlands will further expand the bilateral relations between the two countries. He said the development of industry and foreign direct investment is vital to the development of any country.

MoFA takes big step to help boost inward FDI flows

Honorary Consul for Netherlands in Lahore, Asma Hamid said that Pakistan and the Netherlands have cordial relations. She said that Dutch companies are investing in Pakistan in dairy, livestock, veterinary and other sectors. She reiterated her determination to play her due role in further promoting the trade relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The governor said that the bombing and atrocities on innocent children and civilians in Palestine are painful. He said that wherever there is injustice against humanity, voice should be raised against it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023