Klaasen ton powers South Africa to huge total against England

MUMBAI: South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen batted through the pain barrier to make a brilliant century in a crunch World Cup match against England in Mumbai on Saturday.

Klaasen, repeatedly troubled by cramp on a hot and humid day, hit a six and a four off successive deliveries from fast bowler Mark Wood to complete a 61-ball hundred – only his fourth in 45 one-day internationals.

The Proteas, sent into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, were then on 344-5 and set for a huge total against the struggling reigning champions.