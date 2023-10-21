BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After 4-year self-imposed exile, Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

  • The former PM says he is happy to be returning
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 02:23pm
Nawaz Sharif’s flight lands at Islamabad airport

Deposed prime minister and proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on Saturday, ending his four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

Nawaz travelled to Islamabad from Dubai in a charter plane today. His legal team including former law minister Senator Azam Tarar and party leaders are present at the airport to receive him.

He will reach Lahore Fort through a helicopter to attend the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan.

While talking to the media at the Dubai airport, the PML-N supremo said that he was returning to Pakistan after four years, saying that sadly the country is in a much worse situation rather than being in a good position.

Nawaz Sharif arrives at Dubai airport, all set to return to Pakistan today

“When I was leaving Pakistan and going abroad I had no feeling of happiness but today I am happy.”

“When I remember Pakistan back then, I get hurt, we had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund, electricity was cheap, the rupee was stable, there was employment, roti cost Rs4, a poor family’s child went to school and medicines were also cheap.”

He believed that his party was competent enough to take Pakistan out of the crisis that it is presently in.

“We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” Nawaz said.

Minar-e-Pakistan rally

At Minar-e-Pakistan, sufficient seating arrangements have been made. Security within the premises of public meeting will be maintained by the PML-N while law enforcing personnel will remain alert outside Minar-e-Pakistan.

Moreover, the PML-N caravans are moving towards Lahore from across the country. The caravans from other parts of the country like Karachi, interior Sindh, Quetta, KPK, AJK and other far off places have started their journey through different means of transport while caravans from Punjab will move on Saturday morning, party leader Bilal Yasin said.

According to him, the PML-N has mobilised the party workers and Saturday’s rally would break all the previous records of mass participation in any political show.

The PML-N leaders and workers are converging in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party’s grand power show to welcome supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Ahead of his return to the country, the former PM secured bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until October 24.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

Today, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb took up the case. The bench has stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the former PM till October 24.

Moreover, an accountability court suspended Nawaz’s arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir approved Nawaz’s request for suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana reference.

The judge said that the arrest warrant would be restored if the accused did not appear before the court on October 24.

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif London Avenfield reference PML-N

Comments

1000 characters
Mujahid Oct 21, 2023 12:30pm
Mashallah the lion is back.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 21, 2023 12:42pm
The Lion of Pakistan is here
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shaista Zaidi Oct 21, 2023 01:18pm
The corrupt is arriving after hijacking the system
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Oct 21, 2023 01:49pm
Welcome back to purna Pakistan. Don't know it was what curse on haunted Pakistan, is restarting the history in each five years after rewriting it. Nation stands back on same starting point with more damage, wondering what happened, how and who to prosecute accountable.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Awais Sattar Siddiqui Oct 21, 2023 01:57pm
The corruption guru and the person who singlehandedly destroyed entire Pakistan is back after a deal.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

After 4-year self-imposed exile, Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories