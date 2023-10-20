CM Punjab visits FCCI

FAISALABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi has categorically denied that the privatization of schools was on the cards.

“This issue was never discussed in the provincial cabinet meeting,” he said and added that however there was a 10 to 15 year old programme for the adoption of education institutes by NGOs.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday, he said that the businessmen could also adopt these schools with the same teachers and thus play their role to improve the quality of education in government schools.

He told an NGO that had adopted a school with only 300 enrolments, now under this arrangement more than 3500 students are studying in the same school.

About Punjab Revenue Authority, he said that he had specially invited its chairman so that FCCI could establish cardinal relations with this department.

Quoting his visit to Rawalpindi, he said that the business community there had requested for a piece of land to build a hospital. He said that on the same pattern the philanthropists of Faisalabad could adopt 5 to 6 major local hospitals.

About the access road from the M4 motorway to the airport, he said that he had studied this proposal but the new road was not feasible. However, the airport would be linked with other parts of the city via a ring road. He said that work has already been expedited on the up-gradation of Jhang Road which would be completed very soon.

About safe city, he said that work has been started on this much-delayed project and hopefully it would be accomplished by January 31 or February. He also assured to improve the lit condition on the main canal road.

He further said that the hospitals are also being upgraded including Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and the people will witness a marked improvement within next few months.

He said that the expansion of M4 Motorway from 2 to 3 lanes is basically a federal issue. However, he would talk to the Prime Minister as its foundation was already available.

On the demand of cancer hospitals, Mohsin Naqvi said that there was not even a single government-owned cancer hospital in Punjab. However, he would try to provide radiotherapy in Allied Hospital.

He also assured to provide industrial plots to the female entrepreneurs.

He said that he had talked to the FESCO Chief who had agreed to receive the electricity bills of sick industrial units in 12 equal instalments. He said that the FESCO Chief has also assured that new electricity connections in industrial estates developed by FIEDMC would also be sanctioned within 10 days.

About one window operation, the CM said that work has already been started on it and he would try his optimum best to make it operational as soon as possible.

About Faisalabad-related issues, he said that the commissioner is proactively working while the appointment of new Deputy Commissioner and CPO would also play a key role in resolving its local issues on a fast track basis.

About the ring road, he said that he would try to make the existing road a real ring road.

About TEVTA, he said that he could not pay full attention to it. However, its new chairman has been appointed just a few days ago and its first meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

“We would try to fulfil domestic needs of the industrial sector in addition to producing trained human resources to be exported to the other countries,” he added.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the Chief Minister and appreciated the gesture of holding the first ever cabinet meeting in Faisalabad. He hoped that this arrangement would play a major role in resolving the local issues spontaneously.

He said that the Faisalabad Chamber is also focusing on civic issues in addition to its mandated responsibility of business advocacy.

