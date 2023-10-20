WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 19, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 18-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 13-Oct-23
Chinese yuan 0.104321 0.104275 0.10438 0.104476
Euro 0.80578 0.806116 0.804223 0.80341
Japanese yen 0.005091 0.0051 0.005103 0.005095
U.K. pound 0.92903 0.927426 0.92736 0.928914
U.S. dollar 0.762688 0.762717 0.763165 0.763407
Algerian dinar 0.00555 0.005547 0.005545 0.005554
Australian dollar 0.486519 0.484707 0.482549 0.482244
Botswana pula 0.055905 0.055831 0.055635 0.055576
Brazilian real 0.150842 0.151399 0.150787 0.150814
Brunei dollar 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557
Canadian dollar 0.557317 0.55889 0.560368 0.558822
Chilean peso 0.000807 0.000809 0.00081 0.000818
Czech koruna 0.032658 0.032763 0.032594 0.032564
Danish krone 0.107999 0.108044 0.107816 0.107722
Indian rupee 0.009161 0.009161 0.009166 0.009169
Israeli New Shekel 0.189488 0.190299 0.191269 0.192342
Korean won 0.000564 0.000563 0.000566 0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46984 2.46914 2.47059
Malaysian ringgit 0.160888 0.161183 0.161039 0.161277
Mauritian rupee 0.017113 0.017124 0.017062 0.017096
Mexican peso 0.041805 0.042587 0.0425 0.042326
New Zealand dollar 0.448956 0.450499 0.450725 0.452471
Norwegian krone 0.069494 0.069637 0.069829 0.069765
Omani rial 1.98358 1.98366 1.98482
Peruvian sol 0.197903 0.19807 0.1987
Philippine peso 0.013441 0.01342 0.013431 0.013454
Polish zloty 0.181441 0.181035 0.179547 0.1774
Qatari riyal 0.20953 0.209538 0.209661
Russian ruble 0.007833 0.007835 0.007845 0.007845
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203383 0.203391 0.203511
Singapore dollar 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557
South African rand 0.040666 0.040587 0.040378 0.040255
Swedish krona 0.069777 0.069825 0.069504 0.069717
Swiss franc 0.848185 0.846382 0.845191 0.840525
Thai baht 0.020995 0.020941 0.021038
Trinidadian dollar 0.112834 0.113139 0.113139 0.1133
U.A.E. dirham 0.207675 0.207683 0.207805
Uruguayan peso 0.019122 0.019119 0.019114
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
