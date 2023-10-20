WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 19, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104321 0.104275 0.10438 0.104476 Euro 0.80578 0.806116 0.804223 0.80341 Japanese yen 0.005091 0.0051 0.005103 0.005095 U.K. pound 0.92903 0.927426 0.92736 0.928914 U.S. dollar 0.762688 0.762717 0.763165 0.763407 Algerian dinar 0.00555 0.005547 0.005545 0.005554 Australian dollar 0.486519 0.484707 0.482549 0.482244 Botswana pula 0.055905 0.055831 0.055635 0.055576 Brazilian real 0.150842 0.151399 0.150787 0.150814 Brunei dollar 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557 Canadian dollar 0.557317 0.55889 0.560368 0.558822 Chilean peso 0.000807 0.000809 0.00081 0.000818 Czech koruna 0.032658 0.032763 0.032594 0.032564 Danish krone 0.107999 0.108044 0.107816 0.107722 Indian rupee 0.009161 0.009161 0.009166 0.009169 Israeli New Shekel 0.189488 0.190299 0.191269 0.192342 Korean won 0.000564 0.000563 0.000566 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46984 2.46914 2.47059 Malaysian ringgit 0.160888 0.161183 0.161039 0.161277 Mauritian rupee 0.017113 0.017124 0.017062 0.017096 Mexican peso 0.041805 0.042587 0.0425 0.042326 New Zealand dollar 0.448956 0.450499 0.450725 0.452471 Norwegian krone 0.069494 0.069637 0.069829 0.069765 Omani rial 1.98358 1.98366 1.98482 Peruvian sol 0.197903 0.19807 0.1987 Philippine peso 0.013441 0.01342 0.013431 0.013454 Polish zloty 0.181441 0.181035 0.179547 0.1774 Qatari riyal 0.20953 0.209538 0.209661 Russian ruble 0.007833 0.007835 0.007845 0.007845 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203383 0.203391 0.203511 Singapore dollar 0.55752 0.557297 0.557217 0.557557 South African rand 0.040666 0.040587 0.040378 0.040255 Swedish krona 0.069777 0.069825 0.069504 0.069717 Swiss franc 0.848185 0.846382 0.845191 0.840525 Thai baht 0.020995 0.020941 0.021038 Trinidadian dollar 0.112834 0.113139 0.113139 0.1133 U.A.E. dirham 0.207675 0.207683 0.207805 Uruguayan peso 0.019122 0.019119 0.019114 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023