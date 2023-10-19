BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.03%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.57%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.22%)
FABL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.29%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 96.31 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
HUBC 90.10 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.26%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
PIOC 101.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.58%)
PPL 81.47 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (5.19%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 50.56 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (6.22%)
SSGC 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.96%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,048 Increased By 60.5 (1.21%)
BR30 17,767 Increased By 353.9 (2.03%)
KSE100 49,900 Increased By 468.8 (0.95%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By 204.3 (1.21%)
New Zealand’s quiet achiever Santner makes big noise at World Cup

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 12:47pm
Photo: REUTERS

Mild-mannered Mitch Santner rarely hogs the limelight in the New Zealand team but the all-rounder has made a big noise at the World Cup, taking a screamer of a catch against Afghanistan and a milestone 100th ODI wicket.

Santner’s haul of 3-39 helped the Black Caps thrash the Afghans by 149 runs and continue his side’s perfect start to the global showpiece.

On the way, he became the second New Zealand spinner to reach 100 wickets in the format, following in the footsteps of his idol, Daniel Vettori.

Santner has work to do to catch Vettori, who bowed out of a brilliant career with 305 ODI victims. “Yeah, it’s obviously nice to get to that milestone,” the 31-year-old told reporters of the 100 club.

Afghanistan coach Trott rues dropped catches in loss to New Zealand

“I guess I wasn’t thinking about it too much leading into the game. It’s just (about) trying to perform my role and do a job out there just like every other game. “I think I’m 200 odd wickets behind (Vettori), so it’s going to be a tough challenge to get there.”

With 11 wickets so far, including a five-wicket haul against the Netherlands, Santner tops the bowling at the World Cup ahead of paceman team mate Matt Henry, who grabbed his ninth against the Afghans.

More accustomed to toiling on New Zealand’s pace-friendly pitches, it is not often Santner gets to outshine the seamers.

“It’s obviously nice to come here and see the ball spin a little bit,” he said. “You don’t really get those (pitches) in New Zealand … I think as a whole, we’ve been bowling in partnerships, that’s what we talk about.”

Afghanistan grassed a slew of catching chances at the MA Chidambaram stadium, the home ground of Santner’s IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

Santner did not let the 15,000-strong crowd down, though, when he ran back and dived for a stunning one-handed catch to remove Hashmatullah Shahidi for eight when the Afghanistan captain miscued a pull off a short Lockie Ferguson ball.

“Lucky for me I’ve got really long arms and was able to kind of pluck it out,” said Santner. “I think Lockie’s expression said it all. It was more of a surprise I caught it.”

New Zealand’s next match is a blockbuster against hosts India on Sunday in Dharamsala, a rare Indian pitch offering bounce and movement for seamers.

“I think what we’ve done well through this tournament is being able to adapt to different conditions,” said Santner. “Every pitch we’ve played on has been slightly different.”

Mitchell Santner ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

