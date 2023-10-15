Brook makes 50 as Afghanistan put pressure on England

NEW DELHI: England batsman Harry Brook made a half-century but Afghanistan were sensing a shock World Cup victory over the defending champions on Sunday.

Brook registered his second ODI fifty off 45 balls with seven fours as England reached 134-5 at the end of the 26th over in pursuit of a 285-run winning target.

Earlier, flamboyant opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a blistering 80 while the recalled Ikram Alikhil made 58 for Afghanistan who were put into bat.

England arrived in New Delhi after a defeat to New Zealand and victory against Bangladesh in their first two games.

Afghanistan had lost both their games, by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.