China’s exports, imports slump narrows in September

China’s exports and imports shrank at a slower pace for a second month in September, customs data showed on Friday, adding to the recent signs of a gradual stabilisation in the world’s second-biggest economy thanks to a raft of policy support measures.

Outbound shipments in September declined 6.2% from a year ago, following a drop of 8.8% in August, and beating economists’ forecast for a 7.6% fall in a Reuters poll.

‘Organic Meat’: First Pakistani firm to export meat to China

Thanks to gradual recovery in domestic demand, imports also fell at a slower pace, down 6.2%.

They missed the 6.0% decline forecast in the poll, but came in better than a 7.3% contraction in August.