BAFL 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.51%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.54%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.84%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.18%)
HBL 96.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
HUBC 90.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.03%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.55%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.71%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
TRG 77.36 Decreased By ▼ -5.63 (-6.78%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.26%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By 28.5 (0.58%)
BR30 17,463 Increased By 64.3 (0.37%)
KSE100 49,096 Increased By 324.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,963 Increased By 57.1 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s exports, imports slump narrows in September

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 09:59am

China’s exports and imports shrank at a slower pace for a second month in September, customs data showed on Friday, adding to the recent signs of a gradual stabilisation in the world’s second-biggest economy thanks to a raft of policy support measures.

Outbound shipments in September declined 6.2% from a year ago, following a drop of 8.8% in August, and beating economists’ forecast for a 7.6% fall in a Reuters poll.

‘Organic Meat’: First Pakistani firm to export meat to China

Thanks to gradual recovery in domestic demand, imports also fell at a slower pace, down 6.2%.

They missed the 6.0% decline forecast in the poll, but came in better than a 7.3% contraction in August.

CHINA EXPORT

Comments

1000 characters

China’s exports, imports slump narrows in September

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories