Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 12, 2023 Updated October 12, 2023 11:08am

The Pakistani rupee extended its appreciation run against the US dollar, gaining another 0.36% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.50, an increase of Rs1.01, in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.36% to settle at 279.51.

This is one of the longest appreciation runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday also suspended the authorisation of five Exchange Companies of ‘B’ Category for non compliance of rules and regulations.

The SBP has become more vigilant on exchange companies and strict actions are being taken. During the last one month, authorisation of 9 exchange companies have been suspended on serious violations.

Internationally, the US dollar was rooted near a two-week low on Thursday following minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting that showed policymakers taking a cautious stance and as investors awaited key inflation data.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 105.67, not far from 105.55, its lowest since Sept. 25 it touched on Wednesday. The index is down 0.4% for the week.

Fed officials pointed to uncertainties around the economy, oil prices and financial markets as supporting “the case for proceeding carefully in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate,” according to the minutes released on Wednesday from the Sept. 19-20 meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses for a third session, dragged down by a larger-than-expected crude and gasoline stockbuild in the U.S. and easing supply concerns.

Brent futures slipped by 41 cents, or 0.48%, to $85.41 a barrel at 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 49 cents, or 0.59%, to $83 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

Haris Oct 12, 2023 11:54am
Tulukan and PTI supporters. at this moment .... "ye nahi ho sakta, nahi ho sakta, nahi ho sakta....." . hope that this run countinues till long. we dont know what the exact value of dollar. market has to decide but uncertainity, smuggling and political unstability and our ghulam zayhan leads the dollar to that much high level.
