BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-12

PBF voices its concern over decline in country’s investment-to-GDP ratio

N H Zuberi Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) says investment-to-GDP ratio in the last fiscal year stood at 13.6 percent, lowest among the regional countries.

This ratio stood at 15.6pc in 2021-22. The per capita income decreased from $1,765 to $1,568 in 2022-23. This deceleration was attributed to the significant depreciation and a contraction in economic activity.

Talking to Business Recorder, Vice President and Chief Organiser, Ahmad Jawad said we need at least $30 billion annually for international debt servicing in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the question on everyone’s mind is how future governments will be able to meet their payment obligations in the years to come.

Pakistan envisages developing its domestic industries by helping various foreign companies set up operations and attracting diverse investments from abroad. He pointed to the country’s population of well over 220 million as an attractive factor. “For any company, the market is there,” he said, “the consumer is there.”

Similarly Pakistan “needs other partners” to balance its trade deficit with China and reduce imports more generally, as it works to escape an economic crisis.

“We need to diversify because every country has different requirements, he said. Pakistan has been struggling with a shortage of foreign reserves, which forced it to turn to the International Monetary Fund for support always.

Pakistan logged a trade deficit of about $28 billion in the 12 months through June. Foreign direct investment in the country amounted to about $1.9 billion in the 12 months through June 2022, central bank figures show. Of that total, approximately 30% came from China, which has been pursuing Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure projects.

Ahmad Jawad said Pakistan needs to cut its dependence on imports and for that Japanese companies could help provide technology. “I think it would be an ideal situation where Japanese companies would come and invest in Pakistan, in the technology side, so we are less reliant on imports,” he said.

PBF official also stated we should be ensured that there is no discrimination between domestic and foreign investors in terms of any tax or other concessions.

In the medium to long run, we will also need to involve the general public through share offerings. However, this can only happen if the rate of domestic savings can be improved substantially and those funds can be channelled into investments. Only then will we be able to reduce the current account deficit effectively.

While encouraging investment, the government should keep in mind that it should not be wholly inward-looking but should also focus on increasing exports. The dual strategy of attracting foreign investment and raising exports has been the success story of other developing countries.

While the PML-N government can be credited with several achievements for stabilising the economy during its previous tenures, exports have never been an area where they could claim any success.

In fact, during each of their tenures, export volumes declined in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP from when they took over and when they left. This is no coincidence but a result of following regressive taxation policies, including a big rise in customs duty rates.

To facilitate the FDI and boost exports, the new government after general election 2024 needs to make an effort to achieve a paradigm shift from the existing inward-looking to outward-looking policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China trade deficit gdp FDI economic activity investments PBF Pakistan Business Forum

Comments

1000 characters

PBF voices its concern over decline in country’s investment-to-GDP ratio

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories