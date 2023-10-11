BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
DGKC 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.68%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
HUBC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (8.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.06 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIOC 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
PPL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.83%)
PRL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.26%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.91%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.93%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By 29.3 (0.6%)
BR30 17,329 Increased By 135.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,400 Increased By 259.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 16,757 Increased By 107 (0.64%)
Oct 11, 2023
Markets

Oil ticks up on lingering worries about supply disruptions

Reuters Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 11:30am

Oil edged higher on Wednesday as investors grappled with the prospect of supply disruptions due to the Middle East turmoil.

Brent crude rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.90 a barrel by 0550 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 24 cents, also 0.3%, to $86.21 a barrel.

Brent and WTI surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the military clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza, but settled lower in Tuesday’s session.

Israel produces very little crude oil, but markets are worried that the conflict could escalate and disrupt Middle East supply, worsening an expected deficit for the rest of the year.

Oil prices down on easing concerns

“There is still a risk that this escalates, particularly if there is any Iranian involvement. Under this scenario, stronger enforcement of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil would tighten up the oil market through 2024,” said Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey, analysts from ING bank, in a note to clients.

U.S. officials have pointed fingers at Iran as being complicit in the Hamas attack on Israel, but credible evidence of the Islamic Republic’s role has yet to emerge.

Political risk has kept crude prices from falling further.

Israel says it has razed sections of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas assaults. Keeping markets on edge, powerful Iraqi and Yemeni armed groups aligned with Iran have threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervenes to support Israel.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it is working with regional and international partners to prevent the escalation of the situation in Gaza and neighbouring areas, and reaffirmed it supports efforts to stabilise oil markets.

“In the actual geopolitical context, crude oil could further rise toward the $90-$100 per barrel range but a rise beyond the $100 level is unlikely with the morose global economic outlook,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, in a note.

The U.S. dollar index eased to a two-week-low at 105.78 as the market waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting minutes due later on Wednesday. A weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could drive up oil demand.

Several Fed officials in recent days have suggested that the U.S. central bank doesn’t need to raise borrowing costs any further.

In a more positive sign for supply, Venezuela and the U.S. have progressed in talks that could provide sanctions relief to Caracas by allowing at least one additional foreign oil firm to take Venezuelan crude oil under some conditions.

Oil prices crude oil prices

