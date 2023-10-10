Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid lands in Karachi

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor Private (Limited) (HNMPL) organized an exclusive event here, in a bid to provide a closer experience of company’s latest SUV masterpiece, the all-new Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid.

After the successful launch event of the Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid SUV in Lahore, last Sunday, the HNMPL management has decided to equally provide the citizens of the country’s biggest cosmopolitan city, Karachi, a chance to get a closer look into the classic high-tech SUV variant.

The launch event was held at a local hotel on Sunday evening. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori graced the ceremony with his presence as chief guest.

HNMPL Chief Executive Officer Hassan Mansha said, “Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid has received an extremely overwhelming response nationwide after the launch and we are pleased to provide the people of Karachi to witness the greatest story never told.”

The Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid stands out in the Pakistani market with its hybrid technology, offering fuel efficiency, performance, and reduced emissions. As Pakistan’s first AWD 7-seater Hybrid D SUV, it caters to the needs of larger families and environmentally conscious drivers alike.

As a luxury SUV, it provides ample space and a lavish interior, delivering a premium driving experience. Its turbocharged engine ensures dynamic performance and advanced safety features prioritize driver and passenger safety. In summary, the Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid is a groundbreaking hybrid SUV that combines luxury, power, and safety to redefine the driving experience in Pakistan.

The company’s vision is to cater to every car segment, and with the introduction of the SANTA FE hybrid, they aim to capture the SUV market in Pakistan, setting new standards for innovation and luxury.

The Governor on this occasion said that Mansha group has been contributing its positive role in the shape of making investments, paying taxes, and providing much needed employment opportunities even in these conditions in the country.

The government must support them and listen to their grievances. The group has established plant in Pakistan and cars are being assembled. We want these cars should be locally developed and that required government’s support.

As long as the local investors are not satisfied, we can’t attract foreign investment into the country, he said. For the last four years, Hassan Mansha has been making his all out efforts in the auto sector in Pakistan. He should bring more such cars in Pakistan, the Governor concluded.

