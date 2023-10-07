BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 6, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS
- Pakistan seeks ‘orderly departure’ of illegal immigrants: FO spokesperson
- KSE-100 sees bullish week with 2.73% gain
- PPL sees production gain, it says
- Dubai-based Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim to fly to space today
- Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz
- AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre
- Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’
- Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global
- Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts
