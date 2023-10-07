BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 07, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2023 Updated October 7, 2023 08:59am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeks ‘orderly departure’ of illegal immigrants: FO spokesperson

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 sees bullish week with 2.73% gain

Read here for details.

  • PPL sees production gain, it says

Read here for details.

  • Dubai-based Pakistani astronaut Namira Salim to fly to space today

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21 is final, says Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41 per litre

Read here for details.

  • Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

Read here for details.

  • Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Read here for details.

  • Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Read here for details.

