BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Mortgagors transferring mortgaged properties to delay recovery proceedings’

Hamid Waleed Published 05 Oct, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: Some mortgagors are allegedly involved in transferring the mortgaged properties to their close relatives through undertakings to delay the recovery proceedings by banks, said sources in the banking industry.

According to the sources, the close relatives of mortgagors turn up with an objection to the recovery proceedings at the stage of auction of the mortgaged properties with a claim that one-third of the mortgaged properties belong to them as per the undertaking signed by the defaulter of the banks’ loans.

In most of the cases, said the sources, spouses of the mortgagors file such applications with a claim that the mortgagor had concealed their undertakings from the bank at the time of mortgaging the property. Interestingly, such claims are often made by the divorcees against their ex-husbands, the sources added.

However, most of such claims prove wrong when the claimants are informed that their ex-husbands had prepared undertakings in their favour after mortgaging the property with banks against hefty loans.

According to the sources, these mortgagors commit a fraud not only with banks but also their spouses, particularly the ex-ones, against the loans obtained from banks. The banking laws experts have pointed out that mortgage is transfer of an interest in specific immovable property for the purposes of securing the payment of money advanced or to be advanced by way of loan or financing, an existing or future debt or the performance of an engagement which may give rise to a pecuniary liability. Once the mortgage is validly created against a specific immovable property stands transferred to the mortgagee. Upon creation of mortgage, the charge travels with the property and not with the person. Thus, if a mortgagor manages to part with the property or confers further interest on third party then the buyer or the third party will step into the shoes of mortgagor and he cannot claim any better title or rights in the property or any interest free from the charge of mortgage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mortgaged properties mortgaged

Comments

1000 characters

‘Mortgagors transferring mortgaged properties to delay recovery proceedings’

500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

66.4pc shares of KE: SEP to be given fresh offer: adviser

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories