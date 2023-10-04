BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oil rebounds from 3-week low amid strong dollar

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

NEW YORK: Oil prices recovered slightly after hitting a three-week low on Tuesday, as investors weighed a stronger US dollar, darkening global economic signals and tightening supply.

Brent crude oil futures were down 10 cents to $90.61 a barrel by 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), after falling to a session low of $89.50, the lowest since Sept. 8.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI), gained 37 cents to $89.19 per barrel. Earlier in the session, prices fell to $87.76, weakest since Sept. 12.

Weighing on prices, the US dollar rose to a 10-month high against a basket of major peers after the US government avoided a partial shutdown and economic data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer, or even hike them again.

