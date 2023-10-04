KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 03, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 283.00 286.00 UK POUND 346.50 350.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.25 76.00 AUD $ 179.00 183.00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00 CAD $ 206.00 210.00
EURO 299.00 302.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments