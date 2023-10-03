Javelin star Arshad Nadeem ruled out of Asian Games with knee injury

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has withdrawn from the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China due to a chronic knee injury.

Arshad Nadeem, a pioneer and symbol of hope for Pakistani athletics, won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest earlier this year.

Nadeem complained of “persistent pain for several weeks” at the first training session in Hangzhou on September 27. The pain became particularly pressing after the World Athletics Championship.

On October 2, Nadeem again complained of pain in his right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the Javelin Throw event at the Asian Games.

Subsequently, the Pakistan contingent’s chief medical officer recommended a comprehensive check-up of Nadeem who then underwent a thorough examination, including a non-invasive test i.e. MRI at a local hospital here in Hangzhou.

“After consulting the medical personnel, Nadeem has now decided not to participate in the Asian Games in order to prevent any untoward situation that may hinder his training program and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the statement concluded.